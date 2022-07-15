C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Sells 857 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the first quarter worth $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Bunge by 100.5% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Bunge by 118.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $5,135,696.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,536.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BG stock opened at $85.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.98. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $71.73 and a one year high of $128.40.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 28.87%. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.60%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BG. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.44.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

