C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Sells 1,101 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $71.70 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $56.91 and a 1 year high of $98.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.76 and its 200 day moving average is $81.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.61 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

In other news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

