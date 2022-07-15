C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Raises Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 282.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 24,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $268,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,167 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,461.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $43.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.82. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $384.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.25 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 46.89% and a net margin of 28.33%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.65%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KLIC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

