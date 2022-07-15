C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Purchases New Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in American International Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,742,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,202,907,000 after acquiring an additional 131,235 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,618,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $772,068,000 after purchasing an additional 347,548 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,557,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $657,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,195 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth $506,692,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in American International Group by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,741,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,872,000 after purchasing an additional 630,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

American International Group stock opened at $48.42 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.54 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.50.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.07%.

American International Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $6.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.57.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

