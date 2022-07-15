C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Purchases 255 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 34,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 77,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 102,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,739,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $44.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.07. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.78 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.