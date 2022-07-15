C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGC. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

MGC opened at $132.24 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $127.06 and a 52-week high of $170.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.44.

