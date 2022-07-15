C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Increases Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VT opened at $84.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.40. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $82.75 and a 52-week high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

