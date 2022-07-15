C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Has $288,000 Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 86.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 723 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $202,400,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,234,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,746,223,000 after purchasing an additional 434,595 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 365,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,625,000 after purchasing an additional 195,797 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 435.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 202,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,439,000 after purchasing an additional 164,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $62,344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.05.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $385.58 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.05 and a 52-week high of $438.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $390.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $387.46. The company has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.50.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.86. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at $937,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at $5,988,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

