C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Cuts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,149 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.8% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $175.73 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $169.62 and a twelve month high of $241.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.94.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.