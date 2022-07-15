C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Downgraded by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CHRW. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an underperform rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.86.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $95.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $84.67 and a 1 year high of $115.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.73.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.07%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 4,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $467,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,795,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $412,732.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,609. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,679 shares of company stock valued at $7,167,699 in the last 90 days. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $92,408,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $57,783,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $42,005,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,078,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,945,815,000 after buying an additional 397,354 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 559,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,223,000 after buying an additional 285,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide (Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.