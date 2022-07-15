Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Holdings Decreased by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 277.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 17,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 312.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 27,965 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 8,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $62.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.24 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.02. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 2.27.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.75. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $1,928,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,717.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile (Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.