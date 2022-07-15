Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BIP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $43.33 to $46.67 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.67 to $49.33 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $49.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James set a $46.67 target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.00 to $47.33 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.24.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $37.90 on Tuesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $46.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.73 and its 200 day moving average is $40.66. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 3.40%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.97%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 305,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,606,000 after buying an additional 126,456 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 434,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,401,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 14,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.98% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.