Brokers Offer Predictions for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s Q2 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BAMXF)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.81 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s current full-year earnings is $20.44 per share.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $72.05 on Wednesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $72.03 and a fifty-two week high of $112.80. The stock has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:BAMXF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $17.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.75 billion. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 25.23%.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

