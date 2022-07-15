Brokers Issue Forecasts for Lockheed Martin Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LMT)

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Lockheed Martin in a report released on Thursday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $7.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $7.18. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lockheed Martin’s current full-year earnings is $26.16 per share.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.56 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $521.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $449.17.

NYSE:LMT opened at $400.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $429.08 and a 200-day moving average of $419.96. The company has a market cap of $106.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.73. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,232.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

