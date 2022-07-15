Brokerages Set Spectris plc (LON:SXS) PT at GBX 3,527

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,527 ($41.95).

Several analysts recently issued reports on SXS shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,980 ($47.34) to GBX 3,650 ($43.41) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,835 ($45.61) price target on shares of Spectris in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

LON SXS opened at GBX 2,816 ($33.49) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,902.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,975.40. Spectris has a 12-month low of GBX 2,371 ($28.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,167 ($49.56). The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The company has a market cap of £2.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 917.11.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

