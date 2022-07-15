Brokerages Set Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) PT at $33.00

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

PING has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

PING opened at $17.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 1.07. Ping Identity has a 12 month low of $15.85 and a 12 month high of $30.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.93 and a 200 day moving average of $21.47.

Ping Identity ( NYSE:PING Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $84.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.60 million. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 21.80%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ping Identity will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,311,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,760,000 after purchasing an additional 126,956 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,672,000. Keenan Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 2,921,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,848,000 after purchasing an additional 591,691 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,424,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Ping Identity by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,013,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,073,000 after buying an additional 645,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

