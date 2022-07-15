Brokerages Set DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Target Price at $139.24

Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $139.24.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $135.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock.

DoorDash stock opened at $69.33 on Friday. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $257.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.98.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.10). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that DoorDash will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.43, for a total value of $4,097,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,593,190.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.56, for a total transaction of $381,614.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,958,276.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,983 shares of company stock worth $16,761,822. 15.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 608.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

