Brokerages Set América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Price Target at $20.50

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

AMX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of América Móvil in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of América Móvil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE AMX opened at $18.43 on Friday. América Móvil has a 12-month low of $15.42 and a 12-month high of $22.65. The company has a market capitalization of $59.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.98.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. América Móvil had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. On average, analysts forecast that América Móvil will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in América Móvil by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 66,835,733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,411,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,842 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in América Móvil by 437.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,657,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $373,465,000 after purchasing an additional 14,371,448 shares during the period. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd raised its stake in América Móvil by 3.3% during the first quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 12,953,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $273,967,000 after purchasing an additional 408,846 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in América Móvil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,916,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in América Móvil by 89.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,658,966 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $140,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139,187 shares during the period. 6.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

América Móvil Company Profile (Get Rating)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

