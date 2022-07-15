Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.65

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.65 and traded as low as $0.96. Broadway Financial shares last traded at $0.97, with a volume of 735,588 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Broadway Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Broadway Financial ( NASDAQ:BYFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The savings and loans company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.45 million for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 1.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYFC. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadway Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 2,956,478 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 692,395 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 37,896 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,137 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 77,437 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,882,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 711,808 shares during the period. 16.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC)

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

