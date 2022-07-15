Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) PT Lowered to $29.00 at Barclays

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Barclays from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 45.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.04.

Shares of BRX opened at $19.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $27.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.19.

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $530,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 506,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,426,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $125,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,445.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,190,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,166,369,000 after acquiring an additional 369,401 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,237,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493,274 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,296,000 after purchasing an additional 10,028,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,159 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,613,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,934,000 after purchasing an additional 245,316 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

