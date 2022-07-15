Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $18.98

Shares of Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.98 and last traded at $19.04, with a volume of 24933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BTVCY. Morgan Stanley raised Britvic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Britvic from GBX 1,120 ($13.32) to GBX 1,000 ($11.89) in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Britvic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.19.

Britvic Stock Down 5.5 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.23.

Britvic Cuts Dividend

Britvic Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.176 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 2.97%.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

