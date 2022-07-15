Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,488,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 338,678 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $108,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 149,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 227,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,213,000 after purchasing an additional 42,364 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 141,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after purchasing an additional 12,405 shares during the period. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 1.0 %

In other news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.77. The stock had a trading volume of 162,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,441,802. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $80.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 76.60%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

See Also

