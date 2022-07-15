Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 87.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,488 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 0.7% of First Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $28,000. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.07. 242,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,441,802. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $80.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.67. The firm has a market cap of $159.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 76.60%.

In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

