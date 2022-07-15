Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 133,200 shares, an increase of 311.1% from the June 15th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Bridgestone Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRDCY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.16. The stock had a trading volume of 25,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,526. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.26. Bridgestone has a twelve month low of $17.22 and a twelve month high of $24.90.

Get Bridgestone alerts:

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Bridgestone will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Bridgestone

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bridgestone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bridgestone from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st.

(Get Rating)

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

See Also

