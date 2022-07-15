Bridge Mutual (BMI) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $59,221.00

Bridge Mutual (BMI) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 15th. Bridge Mutual has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $59,221.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bridge Mutual coin can now be bought for about $0.0176 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bridge Mutual has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bridge Mutual alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004803 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00058255 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 43.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00023570 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Bridge Mutual Profile

Bridge Mutual’s genesis date was January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,697,071 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

Bridge Mutual Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bridge Mutual directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bridge Mutual should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bridge Mutual using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bridge Mutual Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bridge Mutual and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.