Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.49

Bri-Chem Corp. (TSE:BRY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.49 and traded as high as C$0.68. Bri-Chem shares last traded at C$0.68, with a volume of 16,200 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.80 million and a P/E ratio of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.71 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.86, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$23.54 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Bri-Chem Corp. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Bri-Chem Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of oilfield chemicals for the oil and gas industry in North America. The company supplies, blends, and packages drilling fluid products in various weights and clays, lost circulation materials, chemicals, and oil mud products.

