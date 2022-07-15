Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 352.4% from the June 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 244,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Baader Bank upgraded Brenntag to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Brenntag from €95.00 ($95.00) to €100.00 ($100.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Get Brenntag alerts:

Brenntag Price Performance

Shares of Brenntag stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.86. The company had a trading volume of 82,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,426. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.71. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of $11.63 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.34.

Brenntag Dividend Announcement

Brenntag Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were given a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. Brenntag’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.99%.

(Get Rating)

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Featured Stories

