Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) PT Lowered to $81.00

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Bread Financial from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.
Shares of NYSE:BFH opened at $39.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.06. Bread Financial has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $106.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.24.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.80%.
About Bread Financial (Get Rating)
Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.
