Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock.

BRZE has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Braze in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $42.18 on Tuesday. Braze has a 1 year low of $27.09 and a 1 year high of $98.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.18.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 43,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $1,417,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 12,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $461,261.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,120.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,434 shares of company stock worth $4,874,840 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRZE. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its position in Braze by 134.2% in the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 7,206,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,839,000 after buying an additional 4,128,680 shares during the last quarter. Interwest Venture Management Co. purchased a new stake in Braze in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,758,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,674,000. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in Braze in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,888,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,082,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

