Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Takes Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,547 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,069,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSL opened at $250.35 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $189.79 and a 12-month high of $275.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $248.55 and its 200 day moving average is $242.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $1.72. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. On average, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.36%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.00.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

