Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 53,858 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. decreased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 90.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,691 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 53,858 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Salesforce by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,246,233,000 after buying an additional 1,417,895 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,448,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,914,460,000 after purchasing an additional 564,493 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,565,099 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,701,429,000 after purchasing an additional 655,371 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,509,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,689,030,000. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $153,653.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,122,009.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.16, for a total value of $322,129.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,232,821.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,443 shares of company stock worth $15,321,434. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $161.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $160.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.35, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.70.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. OTR Global downgraded Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

