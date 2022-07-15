Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Lowers Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $23,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.46. 949,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,399,729. The company has a market capitalization of $65.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.40 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.03.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.25%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $72.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.42.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

