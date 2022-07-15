Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,725 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.61.

NYSE:MCD opened at $252.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $186.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $245.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.29%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

