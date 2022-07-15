Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Acquires 364 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cordant Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock traded down $5.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $375.60. 482,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,518,021. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $393.92 and its 200 day moving average is $428.24. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.