BP (LON:BP) Price Target Increased to GBX 530 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BP (LON:BP – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 500 ($5.95) to GBX 530 ($6.30) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 45.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on BP from GBX 500 ($5.95) to GBX 510 ($6.07) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($6.42) price objective (up previously from GBX 490 ($5.83)) on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BP from GBX 450 ($5.35) to GBX 472 ($5.61) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.35) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.33) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 511 ($6.08).

Shares of BP traded down GBX 13.25 ($0.16) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 363.95 ($4.33). The company had a trading volume of 52,730,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,560,774. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 410.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 390.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.97. The stock has a market cap of £70.36 billion and a PE ratio of -5.09. BP has a 1-year low of GBX 275.85 ($3.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 456 ($5.42).

In other BP news, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 82 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 448 ($5.33) per share, for a total transaction of £367.36 ($436.92). In other BP news, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 82 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 448 ($5.33) per share, for a total transaction of £367.36 ($436.92). Also, insider Bernard Looney purchased 77 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 405 ($4.82) per share, for a total transaction of £311.85 ($370.90). Insiders have acquired a total of 257 shares of company stock worth $105,847 over the last three months.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

