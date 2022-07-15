Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target Cut to $76.00

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 52.95% from the company’s current price.

BYD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.20.

Shares of BYD stock opened at $49.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.77. Boyd Gaming has a 52 week low of $47.66 and a 52 week high of $72.72. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.90.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.16. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 43.32% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $860.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 64,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $3,554,715.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,383.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $1,074,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,056,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,517,492.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 256,365 shares of company stock worth $14,862,264. 27.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

