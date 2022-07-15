Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target Cut to $76.00

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 52.95% from the company’s current price.
BYD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.20.
Shares of BYD stock opened at $49.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.77. Boyd Gaming has a 52 week low of $47.66 and a 52 week high of $72.72. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.90.
In other Boyd Gaming news, insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 64,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $3,554,715.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,383.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $1,074,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,056,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,517,492.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 256,365 shares of company stock worth $14,862,264. 27.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Boyd Gaming (Get Rating)
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.
