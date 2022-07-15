Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target Cut to $200.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Benchmark from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing stock opened at $147.15 on Friday. Boeing has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $241.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.86. The company has a market cap of $87.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.53) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Boeing by 14.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 4.0% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Boeing by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its position in Boeing by 11.8% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,034 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.