BNK Banking Co. Limited (ASX:BBC) to Issue $0.34 Interim Dividend

BNK Banking Co. Limited (ASX:BBC – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, July 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Monday, July 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 35.23%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, July 17th.

About BNK Banking (Get Rating)

BNK Banking Corporation Limited provides various retail banking products and services in Australia. It operates through two segments, Banking and Aggregation segments. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, term deposits, and business accounts; and provides home, personal, car, and business loans under the Goldfields Money and Better Choice Home Loans brands to its retail and small business customers.

