BMO Capital Markets Trims Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Target Price to C$27.50

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$27.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 8.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LIF. Eight Capital cut Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$36.75.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of TSE LIF traded down C$1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$25.45. 172,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,582. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 12 month low of C$25.24 and a 12 month high of C$51.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.99 and its 200 day moving average price is C$37.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 4.57.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty ( TSE:LIF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$54.16 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

