BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Trisura Group (TSE:TSU)

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Friday. They presently have a C$54.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 62.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities set a C$55.00 target price on Trisura Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$55.00 price objective on Trisura Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cormark reduced their price objective on Trisura Group from C$64.50 to C$51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Trisura Group from C$61.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trisura Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$54.25.

Trisura Group Price Performance

TSE:TSU traded up C$1.72 on Friday, reaching C$33.16. 121,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,872. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$36.15. The firm has a market cap of C$1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 22.62. Trisura Group has a 12 month low of C$29.12 and a 12 month high of C$49.43.

Insider Transactions at Trisura Group

Trisura Group ( TSE:TSU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$110.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$104.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Trisura Group will post 2.1199998 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David James Clare sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.41, for a total transaction of C$1,837,786.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,974,587.33.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

