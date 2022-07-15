BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Harsco (NYSE:HSC)

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HSC. TheStreet downgraded Harsco from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Harsco in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Harsco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on Harsco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

NYSE HSC opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $460.62 million, a PE ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.96. Harsco has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $20.75.

Harsco ( NYSE:HSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $452.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.22 million. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. Harsco’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Harsco will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,603,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,311,000 after buying an additional 122,310 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,445,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,278,000 after buying an additional 1,757,673 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,028,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,201,000 after buying an additional 457,373 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its position in Harsco by 234.9% during the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,017,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,571 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Harsco by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,845,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,830,000 after purchasing an additional 100,290 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

