B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Earns “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 660 ($7.85) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 480 ($5.71) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 580 ($6.90) to GBX 577 ($6.86) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 460 ($5.47) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, B&M European Value Retail presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 561.44 ($6.68).

Shares of LON:BME opened at GBX 381.60 ($4.54) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 402.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 509.35. B&M European Value Retail has a 12-month low of GBX 344.26 ($4.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 651.40 ($7.75). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 905.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.75.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a GBX 11.50 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 2.51%. B&M European Value Retail’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

