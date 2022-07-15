Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $131.99

Shares of Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (LON:BSIF – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 131.99 ($1.57) and traded as low as GBX 130.50 ($1.55). Bluefield Solar Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 130.50 ($1.55), with a volume of 1,232,531 shares changing hands.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of £807.12 million and a PE ratio of 935.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 131.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 129.16.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.03 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.07%.

Insider Activity at Bluefield Solar Income Fund

About Bluefield Solar Income Fund

In other Bluefield Solar Income Fund news, insider John Scott sold 30,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.55), for a total value of £40,138.80 ($47,738.82).

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.

