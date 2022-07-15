Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.78 and last traded at $2.77. Approximately 22,670 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,470,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Blend Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Blend Labs from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Blend Labs from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Blend Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.20 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.36.

Blend Labs Trading Up 7.9 %

The company has a market cap of $629.13 million and a PE ratio of -2.75. The company has a current ratio of 10.38, a quick ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blend Labs

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 44.18% and a negative net margin of 79.46%. The business had revenue of $71.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.38 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 32,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $106,906.38. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 661,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,145.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Blend Labs news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 20,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $67,156.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 654,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,219.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 32,298 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $106,906.38. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 661,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,145.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blend Labs

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLND. Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner IX Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the fourth quarter worth $108,767,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 1,862.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,117,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,369,000 after buying an additional 10,550,895 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the first quarter valued at about $28,500,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 9.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,330,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,283,000 after buying an additional 193,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner Select III Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

