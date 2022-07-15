BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 6th

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 4.88 per share by the asset manager on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th.

BlackRock has raised its dividend by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. BlackRock has a payout ratio of 48.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BlackRock to earn $41.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $19.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.5%.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $588.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $622.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $714.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $575.60 and a 12 month high of $973.16.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 36.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $932.00 to $801.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $821.73.

In other news, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 56.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 21.3% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 28.8% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

