Bitcoin Gold Market Capitalization Tops $279.91 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $279.91 million and approximately $5.62 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for about $15.98 or 0.00076385 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.65 or 0.00280297 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00076963 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002508 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

