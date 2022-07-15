BinaryX Hits Market Capitalization of $233.87 Million (BNX)

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $233.87 million and approximately $13.14 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BinaryX coin can now be bought for $115.61 or 0.00560428 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BinaryX has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BinaryX

BinaryX (BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

Buying and Selling BinaryX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

