BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Short Interest Down 71.5% in June

BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a decline of 71.5% from the June 15th total of 102,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.5 days.
BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) Price Performance
BLRDF remained flat at $$10.64 on Friday. BillerudKorsnäs AB has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $22.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.62.
About BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ)
