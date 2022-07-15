BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Short Interest Down 71.5% in June

BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a decline of 71.5% from the June 15th total of 102,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.5 days.

BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) Price Performance

BLRDF remained flat at $$10.64 on Friday. BillerudKorsnäs AB has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $22.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.62.

Get BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) alerts:

About BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

Read More

BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) provides fiber based packaging materials and solutions in Sweden and internationally. It operates through three segments: Product area Board, Product area Paper, and Solutions & Other. The company offers kraft papers for medical equipment and food packaging sectors; and sack papers for making sacks.

Receive News & Ratings for BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.