BG Investment Services Inc. Has $20.30 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

BG Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 19.9% of BG Investment Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. BG Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $20,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Institutional Trading of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 160,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 38,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 28,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 15,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $56.93. The stock had a trading volume of 13,001,730 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.42 and a 200-day moving average of $67.02. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

