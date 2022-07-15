Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 9,063 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,063 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Investment Advisors increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 12,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Simmons Bank increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 41,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 59,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GILD. StockNews.com raised Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.93.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.38. 178,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,437,983. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The stock has a market cap of $76.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

